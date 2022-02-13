Daytime closure sign for Pahiatua Track by the Pahiatua Town Bridge.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging motorists to plan for daytime closures on Pahiatua Track, having started on Tuesday, February 8. Closures will take place on weekdays for five weeks.

Manawatū-Whanganui system manager Rob Service says Pahiatua Track will be closed from 9am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday for essential resurfacing works. There will also be Stop/Go traffic management in place each day, between 7am and 9am, and again between 2.30pm and 5pm.

"We're continuing our essential roadworks across the region with resurfacing along Pahiatua Track. These road closures help make the working environment safer for crews and road users and allow work to be completed more efficiently, with fewer delays."

Access will remain open to Pahiatua Track residents, worksites on Pahiatua Track, and emergency services.

"While we understand the inconvenience of road closures, we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding while we undertake these essential works. We're committed to making journeys in the region safer and smoother."

The detour route for the closure is via Saddle Road and people are asked to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and take extra care on the detour route.

The Pahiatua Track day closures will take place during the below dates and times:

Tuesday, February 8, until Friday, March 11, (five weeks), Monday – Friday, from 9am-2.30pm.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place during the below dates and times:

Tuesday, February 8, until Friday, March 11, (five weeks), Monday – Friday, from 7am-9am and 2.30pm until 5pm.

In case of poor weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may need to be postponed.

People are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) or Central North Island Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nztacni) before they travel for up-to-date information on the road closure and works.