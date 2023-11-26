Pahīatua Amateur Swimming Club is in limbo over whether it will be running its learn-to-swim programme in January due to the town pool dilemma.
Club president Katrina Wilson says, “Over the years the committee has done a great job teaching youngsters to swim or at least getting them to be confident in the water – who knows how many lives they have saved?”
It has been offered the heated Ballance School pool for the learn-to-swim, but the committee is unsure whether parents would drive that far.
The club needs to know if parents will commit to taking their children to Ballance for eight 15-minute sessions from January 22-29 inclusive, from 5pm-7pm.
The committee would also like volunteers to train and teach these children. Katrina says the club has a very small group of volunteers who run the learn-to-swim programme and, “although they do a wonderful job, they do become burnt out by the end of the sessions”.
“With the departure of the Year 13 students who helped teach beginners last year, there is a need for new volunteers to come and train two evenings in January before the sessions start. If you are Year 9 or above, and would be interested in becoming a coach, please get in touch.”
The committee also needs help to run Swim Club in the Tararua College pool on Tuesday and Thursday from 4pm-6pm.
Katrina says the swim club would love to have more volunteers to cover sessions and even learn to be lifesavers. “It is a skill never lost and a gift to anyone out of their depth in water.
“It is very hard to get more people to help to spread the workload these days with a lot of couples both working full time so even if becoming a lifesaver does not appeal you might have secretarial or organisational skills that will make a huge difference.”
Katrina can be contacted on 021 706 270.
