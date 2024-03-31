Pahīatua Spin In brings creative fibre enthusiasts together

Katherine Howland and Diane Cathro share a laugh as they knit at the Bush Spin in held in Pahīatua.

Thanks to groups around New Zealand, the popularity of knitting or crocheting is making a comeback.

Enthusiasts, some from as far as Central Hawke’s Bay, were in Pahīatua recently for the Bush Spin In.

The Spin In, held at the town hall, included tradespeople bringing various wares as well as artists displaying their work.

Others came for the social aspect of sharing what they have been working on with others.

Spokeswoman Katherine Howland says there are various groups holding similar days throughout New Zealand at different times, although they hadn’t been going for about three years.

She says it’s a chance for those who enjoy such activities to catch up with friends or to learn new techniques.

“And add to our stashes,” she admits.

Katherine has been knitting since she was a child and feels it’s the pleasure of having something that is hand-crafted, unlike mass-produced items which, while cheaper to buy, don’t provide the same satisfaction.

A range of clothing and toys, as well as other creative projects were on display.

Lyn Watson from Waione Wool Carding shows the variety of wool from black and coloured sheep.

These days there is more to the art of creating different items than just grabbing some yarn.

Wool comes in many varieties, from a blend of acrylic and natural fibres to wools from different breeds of sheep ,or goats, and the final product can often depend on which fibre is used.

Katherine also finds that working with creative fibre is therapy as, like many others in the area, when she attends meetings it’s a chance to get together with “like-minded people” and chat, as well as exchange ideas.

She usually goes along to one in Woodville.

“It’s a nice social thing,” she says.

“We all have different ideas on how to do something.”

Cynthia Wakely-Orr from Otane Arts and Crafts works on a shrug at the Bush Spin In at Pahīatua.

It’s also a good way to help raise awareness of various issues, as found by one member who has been knitting colourful socks for Socks Against Suicide.