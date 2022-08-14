Buddy spending some time with one of his fellow classmates, Violet Smith. The school has really warmed to having him around. He isn't wanting for any attention!

Ten-week-old puppy, Buddy Tiaki, is tugging the heartstrings of students and staff at Pahiatua School. He has become the school's therapy dog and has been on duty for three weeks now.

His owner, principal David Jackson, obtained Buddy, a golden retriever from "a really nice family in Whanganui," he said. "He's been well adjusted, he came toilet and crate trained.

"He's really good with the kids, he's teething at the moment, so we have to be careful about that. He was so well adjusted, right from the beginning. I've brought him to work, he's used to big crowds of people.

Buddy Tiaki being introduced to the whole school at the Hui on Friday, August 5.

"Buddy is going to be a school therapy dog for those kids that just feel a little out of sorts, or something hasn't gone well for them, he's there to support them and give them something to get their mind off whatever it is that's troubling them - he lifts their spirits.

"It's really neat for the kids to watch him develop as a puppy - he grows so quickly and his coat is so soft so they enjoy patting him. Staff also benefit from having a pet around the school and enjoy his company on duty in the playground. He has even been the subject of student writing recently.

"On command, he can: sit, lie, roll over and centre. That's pretty good for a 10-week-old puppy.

"After students were invited to come up with a name for him, a student from the Daymond whānau, Ruaumoko, said his dad had been thinking about it and Tiaki would be an appropriate name, meaning to care for/guardian. Buddy was the most popular name chosen by the students, hence Buddy Tiaki," said David.

Buddy was introduced at a whole-school hui on Friday, August 5, to the sound of the Lion King music (Simba) and was held up and introduced with his new name. Despite nearly 400 students on the roll, buddy wasn't fazed at all.

"He gets up at 6am in the morning and does a bit of exercise," said David. "One of my kids will take him for a walk before school, then I walk him to school. There, he sleeps from 9am till 10.45am when he might enjoy a tug-o-war with a rubber ring and a walk around the playground. He regularly accompanies me on my walks through the classrooms.

"He's another member of the family at home and my kids have been good with taking care of him too," said David.