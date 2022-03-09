Pahiatua Saturday Market in full swing

Some of the stalls at the February Pahiatua Saturday Market.

Pahiatua Saturday Market is a sizzling success - it has been running for four months now, on the last Saturday of each month, on the corner of 46 Main Street and Tararua Street (the former Hoffman's car yard, now new Monarch build site).

"It is about community and charity, alongside being stallholders that make, create or grow their own products or produce, our next market sees an increase in stalls like fruit veges, honey eggs etc," says organiser Marsha Shearman.

"The vision began when we knew there were local small businesses looking for somewhere to sell their Christmas products due to so many things being cancelled.

"It has grown from 10 stalls to 24 stalls with nearly an inquiry for a stall most days. We have included two fundraising stalls so that local groups can come along too, creating that community hub once a month, many have spoken of how lovely it is to have somewhere to come and chat, see locals and find goodies produced locally.

"We have donated 100 per cent of the money raised through stall fees and top-up donations to a different charity each time - so far for Diabetes NZ, Kind Hearts, Wairarapa Rape Crisis and more recently, in February, $500 to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter," she said.

The next market on Saturday, March 26, will donate 100 per cent of its profits to the Pahiatua Community Garden.