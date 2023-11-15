It starts with two tiny princesses in the township of Arendelle.

Pahīatua Repertory Society’s latest production Frozen Jr hit the stage on Thursday, November 16 in an evening with spectacular energy, colour, drama, music, choreography, and humour.

Judging from the final dress rehearsal on Tuesday, so soon after the smash hit of Mamma Mia, this time director Ngaire Ngatuere has forged a completely different cast of youngsters into a highly motivated family of young actors who really sold their story to the audience.

Her cast was 54-strong ranging in age from 8-17 years, word and timing was perfect, the leads – Anna (Maddie Clough) and Elsa (Olivia Church) – were very convincing with different groups providing lovely cameos, giving different members a chance to shine as the two sisters went on their journey to reconciliation.

In particular, Kristoff (Isaac Gregory), Olaf (Jazzmyn Brandon) and Sven (Jacob Figgess) were lovely in the support of Anna.

The show is a real team effort with Vanessa Cougan designing and making all the 54 amazingly colourful costumes as well as creating the spectacular choreography. Her Snow Chorus of dancers with amazing wings really created the feeling of ice.

Musical director Shane Brown directed the memorable songs of the animated film in his usual professional style, the soloists princesses Anna and Elsa being particularly strong. A highlight was his creation of an ensemble that flooded the auditorium with harmony and musicality.

The basic set was enhanced by colourful mood lighting and electronic backdrops to provide the foundation for what was to follow.

It was awesome and “a must to view”.

Tickets are online only at www.pahiatuarepertory.co.nz and the show runs from November 16-25 starting at 7.30pm.





