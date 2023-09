Fletcher and Marie manned the sausage sizzle. Photo / Leanne Warr

Fletcher and Marie manned the sausage sizzle. Photo / Leanne Warr

It’s one year since Fletcher Bellamy and his wife Marie took over the New World supermarket in Pahīiatua.

So they wanted to celebrate and say ‘thank you’ to the community by holding a sausage sizzle.

There were also in-store giveaways.

The barbecue was lent by Pahīatua School and the table by Makuri Country Club.