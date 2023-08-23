Part of the main street will be closed off overnight Sunday. Photo / Steve Carle

Waka Kotahi is warning Pahīatua residents a section of State Highway 2 will be closed overnight this Sunday.

The closure is necessary for crews to complete line marking on the road.

A spokesman from the transport agency says the stretch of road between Princess St and Wakeman St will close at 10pm on Sunday and reopen at 4am.

Detours will be sign-posted and all road users are asked to use them during this time.

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Mangahao Rd, Albert St and Tararua St before rejoining SH2.

When crews switch to the other side of the road, southbound traffic will be detoured down Wakeman St, Sedcole St and Princess St and then back onto SH2.

These works will enable contractors to safely renew the line markings on the road.

The spokesman says Waka Kotahi acknowledges road closures can be disruptive and expect to be able to keep that disruption to a minimum by doing this work overnight.

“We want to thank road users in advance for taking the detours.”

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.