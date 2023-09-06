The contestants await the start of the competition. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tummies were tested when three Pahīatua men went up against the reigning champion of pie eating.

Four freshly baked pies awaited each contestant. Photo / Leanne Warr

Each man had to eat four fresh-out-of-the-oven pies from Thyme 2 Ryes bakery and they all brought hearty appetites to the table, set up outside the bakery.

It proved too much of a challenge for one contestant, who took his loss with good humour.

It was no trouble for Wiremu Wolland to demolish four pies in less than three minutes. Photo / Leanne Warr

Simon Windelborn paces himself on his first pie. Photo / Leanne Warr

Robert Stewart did his best to keep up, while Daniel Broughton struggled. Photo / Leanne Warr

However, none of them were quite up to the speed of the champion, Wiremu Wolland, also known as ‘Moo’.

Organiser Patrick Baker from Property Brokers says the event was more a bit of fun to mark Father’s Day, but he hopes to make this a regular thing.

“I’d definitely go again.”

With a small crowd gathered to cheer them on, Moo was first with a time of 2.45 to eat his four with Simon Windelborn in second place with a time of 3.38.

Robert Stewart came third and Daniel Broughton (DB) was still working on his second pie when time was called.

