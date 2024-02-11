The entrance to the former Hillcrest School in Pahīatua where housing is planned to be built.

Work to enable infrastructure supporting a housing development at the former site of Hillcrest School in Pahīatua is due to start this week.

Tararua District Council will be preparing the site with water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure with work expected to take around five months.

A council spokesperson said the work, which will take place between 7am to 6pm will be along Princess St, between Main St and Lawson St and would include the intersection of Kauri Place, Huxley St, Tyndall St and Sedcole St.

Traffic management would be in place for the duration of the work, which would be completed in stages.

Residents are asked to look out for changes in traffic management and follow the signs, and access to properties and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the work period.

The council advises there will be no disruption to electricity, water, gas or telephone services but there may be traffic delays or increased noise, dust and vibration.

Approximately 50 new houses are planned for the site, with construction planned to start in 2025.

Tū Mai Rā Investments LP Rangitāne will be overseeing the building and occupancy of the new homes with a focus on protecting the notable trees and sustainable designs, including solar and stormwater management.

Last year the economic development arm of Rangitāne, Te Tahua o Rangitāne held huis discussing the plans for the development of sites which include the former site of Hillcrest School in Pahīatua and Hillcrest School in Dannevirke.

A mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses are planned to be built in Pahīatua.

Te Tahua general manager Shaun Lines said they were still working the design and engineering work required to build homes on the site.

“We appreciate the upgrade work that [the council] is doing and we will ultimately connect with when we move to the build phase.”







