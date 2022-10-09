Pahiatua Golf Club Tournament raises almost $12,000

Christian Cullen with the team who bought him in an auction for $1000, Glenn Fergus, Tony Schnell and Matt Swansson.

Pahiatua Golf Club was host to an Ambrose tournament, on September 22, which raised well in excess of $11,000 for Rural Support Trust.

Jane Tylee, Tararua co-ordinator for the trust, was delighted with the success of the tournament, saying it was a first for her to have been approached to arrange a fundraiser such as this.

Fifty teams of three played in near-perfect golfing conditions due to the weather and the maintenance staff at the golf club. Former All Blacks and Hurricanes rugby legend Christian Cullen was in attendance and one team paid $1000 in an auction to have him play in their group.

Christian gave a talk at prizegiving along with a Q & A session which was very enlightening – he told the crowd that he preferred to watch rugby league rather than rugby union due to the rules spoiling the game.

Winning team Rabobank #3 Matt Anderson, Daniel Juno and Tim Priest pictured with Jane Tylee, Tararua coordinator of Rural Support Trust and trustee Simon Curran (second from right).

Organisers Jared Brock and Rita Petaera enlisted the help of their colleagues from the local Property Brokers branches to run the tournament, providing sustenance to the golfers. They were supported by members of Bush Womens' Rugby and the golf club.

Results:

Open section: 1 Rabobank #3 56 nett, 2 Hughes & Baker Surveyors 58.83 nett, 3 Matt Swansson (Cully's team) 61 nett c/b from Rabobank #1. Ladies section: Margaret Brislane 68.84 nett. Closest to Pin: Ladies - Margaret Brislane, Men - Mike Atkins. Longest Drive: Ladies - Vic Perry. Men – Seb Baker.

Club results: Club Champions 2022

Senior Men – Noel Coombe beat Shaun Smith (this match went to the 36th). Intermediate Men – Logan McHardy beat Grant Squires on the 37th. Junior Men – Stu Huddleston beat Robert Fryer. Junior B Men – Taylor Hall beat Christopher Taylor. Silver Ladies – Lisa Cotton beat Pam Bisset. Bronze 1 Ladies – Pam Huddleston beat Paula McCool. Bronze 2 Ladies – Seona Ashton beat Dawn Smith. Bronze 3 Ladies – Mary McAvoy beat Kay Ball.

Other results:

Thursday, September 1 – Hibberd Trophy (Stableford): 1 A Bisset 40 points, 2 S Huddleston 39 points, 3 C Stevens 37 points.

Tuesday, September 6 – LGU Gold Medal and Stableford Button: 1 P McCool 75 nett, 2 M McAvoy 76 nett, 3 M Brislane 77 nett on countback from P Bisset. Drawn Twos: P Huddleston, D Smith, Accuracy: (18): M McAvoy. Winner of Gold Medal and Stableford Button Paula McCool 75 nett and 35 stableford points.

Thursday, September 8 – Hibberd Trophy (Stableford): 1 S Huddleston 35 points, 2 A Bisset 33 points by lot, 3 I Fraser 33 points.

Saturday, September 10 – Stableford: 1= M Hemopo and P Johns 40 points, Twos: K Pierey (12, 14).

Tuesday, September 13 – 9-hole Stableford: 1 M Brislane 20 points, 2 P Huddleston 16 points. Drawn Twos: M Bollard, S Ross. Accuracy (4): M Brislane.

Thursday, September 15 – Hibberd Trophy (Stableford): 1 P Drysdale 36 points, 2 S Huddleston 34 points, 3 A Bisset 33 points, 4 R Fryer 29 points.

Tuesday, September 20 – Stableford and Matches: 1 J Bisset 37 points, 2= M Bollard, P Huddleston 32 points, 4= T Cuttance, D Henricksen 28 points on countback from P Bisset. Drawn Twos: M McAvoy, P Bisset, Accuracy (9): M Brislane.

Thursday, September 21 – Hibberd Trophy (Stableford): 1 A Bisset 47 points.

Saturday, September 24 (Medal): 1 L Toheriri 69 nett, 2 F Potini 74 nett, 3 N Pearson 75 nett. Closest to Pin: No 9 L Toheriri and No 12. Twos: N Pearson (14).

Monday, September 26 – Stableford and TC Day: Seniors: 1 M Hemopo 38 points by lot, 2 P Johns 38 points, 3 C Daysh 36 points. Juniors: 1 A Bisset 40 points, 2 B Smith 33 points, 3 T Hall 32 points. Twos: L Cotton (14), M Thomson (12), D Pierey (12). TC winner: A Bisset 40 points. CTP: M Thomson (12), Ball and Chain: A Bisset.

Tuesday, September 27 – Captain v Secretary: 1 J Bisset 40 points, 2 M Bollard 36 points, 3 P McCool 35 points, 4 M McAvoy 33 points, 5 D Smith 32 points. Drawn Twos: P McCool, P Cuttance, Accuracy (12): M Bollard.

Thursday, September 29 – Hibberd Trophy (Stableford). 1 M Hemopo 36 points by lot, 2 C Stevens 36 points, 3 I Fraser 33 points by lot from S Huddleston and L Toheriri.

Tuesday, October 4 – LGU Gold Medal and Stableford Button: 1 M Alding 73 nett, 2 M Bollard 77 nett, 3 P Bisset 78 nett, 4 D Smith 81 nett. Drawn Twos: N Mabey, D Galvin, K Ball. Longest Putt (14): D Galvin. Winner of Gold Medal and Stableford Button: Margaret Alding 73 nett and 36 stableford points.