Pahiatua Golf Club marks St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Marton Ladies.

Thursday, March 10 – Hibberd Trophy (Stableford). 1 I Fraser 39 points, 2 L Thomson 33 points, 3 C Stevens 33 points. Saturday March 12 – Stableford (we had 13 visitors from Inglewood.)

Seniors: 1 S Gower (Ing) 39 points, 2 C Mace (Ing) 39 points, 3 I Colson (Ing) 39 points, 4 N Coombe 38 points.

Juniors: 1 M Alding 45 points, 2 T Munro (Ing) 41 points, 3 A Devonshire 38 points, 4 N Kelly 37 points. Closest to Pin: #9 T Munro, #12 A Devonshire. Twos: C Wallace #4, M Hemopo #9.

Tuesday, March 15, Irish Day – American Foursomes; 1 T Cuttance and K Ball 62 nett, 2 M Hunt and S Ashton 62.5 nett, 3 C Daysh and M Bollard 64 nett, 4 M Drysdale and N Mabey 64.5, 5 P Bisset and R Newman 65 nett, 6 D Smith and J Bisset 66.5 nett.

Saturday March 19 – Byrne Cup and Vet's Trophy Rd 2: 1 A Devonshire 68 nett, 2 R Fryer 70 nett, 3 E Traill (Eke) 71 nett. Closest to Pin: #9 E Traill, #12 S Gordon. Twos: S Huddleston #4, S Gordon #14.

Thursday March 17 – Ladies' St Patrick's Open Day. A final field of 71 from 16 clubs played in great conditions for the Pahiatua Ladies' Open Day on St Patrick's Day.

■ Division 1 – Best Nett – F Duffy (Eketahuna) 67, Best Gross – S Burlace (Dannevirke) 79, Stableford – 1 P Bisset (Pahiatua) 36 points c/b, 2 D Henricksen (Pongaroa) 36, 3 R Williams (Marton) 36, 4 C Daysh 35, 5 R Rainey (Rangatira) 34, 6 L Wheeler (Pongaroa) 33 c/b, 7 J Clifton (Manawatu) 33. Accuracies – Long Drive: Lindy Wheeler, Closest to Pin: Francie Duffy.

■ Division 2 – Best Nett – M Brislane (Pongaroa) 68, Best Gross – M Bodell (Manawatu) 89, Stableford – 1 C Davis (Manawatu) 39 points c/b, 2 H Donald (Puketitiri) 39, 3 P Huddleston (Pahiatua) 38 points c/b, 4 M Hall (Dannevirke) 38, 5 E Swanney (Dannevirke) 37 points c/b, 6 L Williamson (Masterton) 37 and J Charmley (Dannevirke) 37. Accuracies – Long Drive: Aven Schroder (Feilding), Closest to Pin: Christine Skou (Marton).

■ Division 3 – Best Nett – M McAvoy (Pahiatua) 67 c/b, Best Gross – K Ball (Pahiatua) 99, Stableford – 1 T Cuttance (Pahiatua) 42 points, 2 C Fergus (Palmerston North) 41, 3 D Galvin (Pahiatua) 40 points, 4 C Rose (Manawatu) 38 c/b, 5 B Farquharson (Puketitiri) 38, 6 D Smith (Pahiatua) 38, and 7 M Alding 37 points. Accuracies – Long Drive: Christine Rose, Closest to Pin: Pam Griffith (Masterton).

Twos: S Burlace #14, J Smith (Eketahuna) #18, M Alding #9

Tuesday, March 22 – Ladies' Home Links, Gold Medal and Stableford Button: 1 T Cuttance nett 66, 2 M Brislane 70 nett, 3 D Henricksen 71 nett

4= C Daysh and M Bollard 72 net, 6 J Hewlett 74 nett, 7= S Ashton, P McCool and P Bisset 76 nett. Accuracy Longest Putt #18: S Ashton. Twos: L Wheeler #4, P McCool #14. Winner of Gold Medal and Stableford Button is T Cuttance with 66 nett and 43 stableford points.