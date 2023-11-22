Tararua Mana U13 girls basketball team.

They only had eight weeks of training, but it was still enough to allow a girls’ basketball team to compete in a regional championship.

The Under-13 girls team attended two tournaments, one in Levin in September and one in Wellington in October.

Coach Bonnie Scott and Basketball Manawatū let the girls know that trials were upcoming during the school basketball season in Pahīatua, and all were keen to go along.

The Manawatū representative team, Tararua Mana, included Apiana Richards, Ella Rautu-Bristowe, Tylee Bennett, Ezailahr Tamati-Collier, Zeida-Rose Tamati-Collier, Isabella Sheridan, Eva Karena, Tia Tipene, Journey Tahuri and Tayla Tipene.

The team members have developed a love of the game.

As the girls didn’t all play together at school, training together twice a week at Tararua College and the Bush Multisports Complex was a great growth experience.

With supportive whānau on board, actively fundraising for their girls to attend the two tournaments, the players were well supported.

Co-manager Jake Tipene, who also played as a representative in the tournaments, commented on the sense of whānau that developed among the team. He is especially proud of the attitude of the girls, and how they have grown to love the sport as he does.

Bonnie, who has coached Manawatū U-14 Girls and Manawatū U-17 Ladies, also once represented Manawatū. Currently, she is gauging interest in a Girls Got Game programme in Pahīatua.

We are very thankful to Bonnie for opening this door for our tamariki, and for accelerating the growth of these players. In eight weeks, the team were able to compete at a regional championship and place 9th in the B Grade - an incredible accomplishment.

It is wonderful to see this opportunity in Pahīatua and fantastic to see our community get behind it.

Awards:

Coach’s Player: Eva Karena

Most Improved Player: Apiana Richards

Most Conscientious Player: Tia Tipene

Most Dedicated Player: Journey Tahuri

Most Valuable Player: Ellah Rautu-Bristowe