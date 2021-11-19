Pahiatua: Covid-19 detected in wastewater tests

A wastewater sample being examined. Photo / Supplied

Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater samples in Pahiatua.

People in the Tararua District are being asked to get tested if they experience any symptoms.

Wastewater samples were collected from Pahiatua on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It has now been confirmed Covid-19 was detected in the samples from Monday and Tuesday.

However, the virus was not detected in the sample from Wednesday.

"Testing is in progress at a number of other sites across the region, including Feilding and Dannevirke, with results due next week," a statement read on Friday, from Tararua Health Group.

"Anyone in the area who has symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated."

Covid testing sites near Pahiatua:

Pahiatua Medical Centre (Friday until 4pm)

Corner of Main St and Centre St

Walk-in/drive-thru clinic. No appointment is necessary. All welcome.

Pahiatua Medical Centre (Saturday from 10am to 2pm)

Walk-in/drive-thru clinic. No appointment is necessary. All welcome.

Barraud St Health Centre in Dannevirke (by phone appointment on 06 374 8497)