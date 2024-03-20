Pahīatua Children’s Day a great success

Ruth Oakley and Jamie Churchouse showed kids through the ambulance.

The weather might not have cooperated but that didn’t stop children in Pahīatua from enjoying the games and activities at the Children’s Day held earlier this month.

One of the games available.

Children lined up for balloons.

Trying out mini golf.

Local groups came along to help promote the day and there was plenty for children to do from face painting to colouring-in competitions.

Rosemary Julou, Wairarapa community engagement coordinator from Hato Hone St John, says they had a blast despite the rain.

She says children and their families got to walk through an ambulance, chat to frontline team members and put their bandaging skills to the test.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for our staff and volunteers to connect with kids of all ages and get up close and personal with the lights, sirens and green uniforms.

“A big thank you to everyone who came and chatted to the Hato Hone St John team and the organisers for pulling together a great day!”

The Passengers entertained.

The Heidi and Sean show provided more entertainment.

REAP Wairarapa also came along to share their Chatter Box campaign which promotes the importance of oral development before 5 years through the love of reading books, singing, rhymes, talking and listening.