The boys' team playing in the tournament.

For the first time in a “very long time”, Pahīatua will be represented to play in a basketball championship in Wellington this week.

Coach Justine Tui is excited for the opportunity to compete in the Aon under-13 Central Regional championships being held Wednesday to Saturday.

There will be 10 players in each team, with members representing Woodville, Dannevirke and Pahīatua.

Justine says they have received “overwhelming” sponsorship from the local community.

“Our children will make us proud,” she says.

The girls' team training for the tournament.

The girls’ team is coached by Bonnie Scott and managed by Joanne Sheridan-Tipene.

Justine is the coach for the boys’ team and Jason Edwards is their manager.



