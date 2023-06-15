Joy Kopa looks for a treasure among the many titles. Photo / Leanne Warr

“There’s something about holding a book in your hand,” says Joy Kopa.

Joy has been going to Lions Club book sales for as long as she can remember.

“I come in looking for one thing, which I never find, and end up with 15 other things.”

Joy, like many others, went looking through the books and other items donated for the Pahiatua and Tararua Lions Clubs’ second-hand book sale held at the Pahiatua Town Hall earlier this month.

She might end up leaving with more than she bargained for but Joy says “It doesn’t matter what you find as long as you find a treasure”.

She believes every book has the right home, even if that means they have to find a new home every so often, rather like giving them a second (or third) chance.

Book lovers browse through the donated books. Photo / Leanne Warr

Coordinator Barbara Duckett says the sale went “very well” with a steady stream of book lovers over the two days it was held.

The proceeds from the sale were more than the year before, and the money raised will go back into community projects.

Barbara wanted to thank those who volunteered to help, especially those from the Tararua College 1st XV Rangers who did the bulk of the heavy lifting in setting up and helping to close.

“They are wonderful,” she says.



