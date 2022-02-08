Pacifica, in Napier, has been awarded three hats. Pictured is chef and owner Jeremy Rameka. Photo / Supplied

Pacifica, in Napier, has been awarded three hats. Pictured is chef and owner Jeremy Rameka. Photo / Supplied

Some of Hawke's Bay's top restaurants and hospitality professionals have been honoured as winners at the 2021-22 Cuisine Good Food Awards.

The prestigious awards have not been held since 2019 due to Covid but returned on Tuesday night via an online ceremony celebrating the best restaurants and hospitality professionals across the country.

Craggy Range, near Havelock North, took out the coveted Best Winery Restaurant.

Meanwhile, Andrea Marseglia, from Teresa Cocktail Bar in Napier, was one of three people who received the One To Watch Rising Talent Award during the awards ceremony.

Andrea Marseglia (right) with partner Sarah Mitchell at their new business, Teresa Cocktail Bar. Photo / Paul Taylor

Marseglia co-founded Teresa Cocktail Bar last year and is the beverage director at the popular establishment.

Queenstown restaurant Amisfield won the top award, the American Express NZ Restaurant of the Year.

The awards ceremony was held on a sad night for Hawke's Bay hospitality as finalist Black Barn Bistro, near Havelock North, suffered an extensive fire.

Almost 90 restaurants were awarded the title of hatted restaurants during the event, reserved for the very best restaurants across the country.

Craggy Range won the coveted Best Winery Restaurant Award. Photo / Paul Taylor

Pacifica in Napier was the only restaurant in Hawke's Bay to receive three hats and one of only six restaurants in New Zealand to be awarded three hats.



Central Fire Station Bistro (Napier) and Craggy Range (Havelock North) received two hats.

Black Barn Bistro (Havelock North) received one hat.

Cuisine selects over 40 experts around the country, led by food and dining expert Kerry Tyack, to anonymously judge restaurants nationwide throughout the year.

Cuisine editor Kelli Brett said despite the challenges of the current Covid climate, there was a lot to celebrate.

"While it has been a year of challenges, it has also been a year of opportunities. We've seen many newcomers to the list this year, including recent openings, which is very exciting and is reflected in the increased number of hats allocated this year."