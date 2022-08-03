Kerry Jenkins is in the process of figuring out what will need replacing on the portable sawmill. Photo / Leanne Warr

The owner of a portable sawmill stolen is angry at the theft, saying it was basically his livelihood.

Kerry Jenkins, who has a property at Matamau, said he wasn't sure when exactly the Mahoe Super Sawmill was taken but believed it was before Matariki in mid-June.

The portable sawmill was worth around $90,000 and wasn't insured.

"At the end of the day, I always cut trees down before I set it up, so you don't drop a tree on it."

Jenkins said it would take three or four people to pick it up, so it was never going to be stolen while it was set up.

The portable sawmill, with its distinctive customised trailer. Photo / Supplied

He said when it was stolen, it was between sites and had been sitting on the customised trailer, which was quite distinctive, on Mangahei Road, which made him believe it was "opportunistic".

A silver ute had been seen towing the red sawmill, on the trailer, on the same road, but the witness hadn't taken much notice at the time.

Jenkins said it was believed to be around 10 in the morning when the vehicle was seen.

"It's pretty brazen."

Some pieces were recovered but police were hoping members of the public would be able to help recover the rest. Photo / Supplied

Parts of the sawmill were recovered at Matamau this week, and Jenkins was now in the process of trying to see what was still missing.

The motor and the trailer had not been recovered.

Jenkins, whose main income was through sawmilling, said he would have to go to the company, which is based in Kerikeri, to get another one made.

But that would take an estimated eight months, which would equal to about 60 per cent of his wage.

"Eight months is a long time to wait for something like this."

He said five to 10 years ago, the wait wouldn't be so long, but with the current supply chain issues, that meant the waits were longer.

While he was able to borrow equipment from a mate, there were still associated costs that came with it.

"I am still working. It took a bit but I am still working.

"Just a nuisance really."

The father-of-two said it was not just him who had items stolen, as other items were taken from another property.

Police had taken fingerprints on what was left of the sawmill, but Jenkins wasn't sure whether anything would come of it.

Senior Sergeant Dave Fraser, response manager for the Tararua district, said parts of the mill were recovered on Tuesday at Matamau Cemetery.

He said Dannevirke police were very keen to recover the missing engine and parts of the sawmill.

"The thieves who took this uninsured equipment need to be held to account - they have stolen this family's life savings and their future income."

Anyone who can help with information could contact Crimestoppers Online, even anonymously, or call police at 105, or speak to Senior Sergeant Dave Fraser at Dannevirke police.

Information would be kept in confidence.