An aerial view shows the new subdivision on Mt Herbert Rd Waipukurau. Photo Supplied

A new residential subdivision in Waipukurau is "the perfect antidote to a busy urban life", according to marketing by real estate company Bayleys.

The subdivision - Mount Herbert Park - comprises 15 lifestyle sections on Mt Herbert Rd, designed to maximise views over the Tukituki River.

The sections range in size from 4016sq m to 2.024ha, and with prices starting at $350,000, are popular with out-of-town buyers seeking a change in pace and lifestyle, says Bayleys Waipukurau agent Andy Hunter.

"Our sales team is increasingly fielding inquiry from out-of-town buyers wanting to take advantage of new residential developments to secure more space," Hunter says.

Six sections are still available, with a set sale date closing Thursday, February 24.

The bare land has a Rural 1A zoning, which aims to protect the delicate balance between rural land used for pastoral purposes and the growing demand for housing.

Hawke's Bay's warm climate, lifestyle opportunities and affordability have been credited with a recent boost in attention from Auckland buyers, as well as the shift to remote workplaces brought about by Covid.

"Traditionally the Hawke's Bay's largest visitor demographic, Aucklanders have been snapping up properties across the region, and many of the buyers credit more flexible working environments," Hunter says.

"Add to this the region's comparative affordability – the median sale price of a home in Hawke's Bay in December was 57 per cent less than Auckland's $1,290,000 at $820,000."

Population estimates released by Statistics New Zealand in October show Auckland's population decreased for the first time, while other North Island regions, including Hawke's Bay, noted incremental increases, most likely because of domestic migration as those in urban areas relocated.

"A shift to Central Hawke's Bay naturally lends itself to leisure activities; hunting, fishing, cycling and trekking alongside the Tukituki, Waipawa and Porangahau Rivers, the Ruahine Ranges and the coast - some of the best scenery New Zealand has to offer," says Hunter.