Artificial intelligence (AI) has certainly made my life easier. I spent a long time crafting this piece of writing. But instead of agonising over my phrasing and second-guessing my ideas, I could put the finished piece into AI – my helpful friend!

As a somewhat accurate fact-checker and useful editor, it was given a quick spruce-up before I looked over the piece one more time and made adjustments.

So it’s helpful, is it not? But what happens when we start outsourcing too much of our thinking?

This question lies at the heart of my upcoming solo exhibition at Muse Gallery, MI > AI. The title stands for Maternal Instinct over Artificial Intelligence and the series explores the complexities of modern motherhood and its quiet resilience against the rise of technology.

Through my painting, I reflect on my own childhood and role as a mother and grandmother, and query instinct versus algorithm.

One of Kate MacKenzie's pieces at the MI > AI exhibit in Muse Gallery, Havelock North.

As I painted, I found myself wondering whether our inherent maternal instincts will eventually be challenged – or worse, replaced – by AI. Will our rangatahi (youth) one day prefer chatting with their “AI bestie” instead of their actual friends, parents and whānau? And what happens when it’s easier to confide in an algorithm than a human being, especially if needing to raise a touchy subject?

As a mother and grandmother, I believe instinct has never been more important. A chatbot can’t detect the subtle cues that tell us when something is wrong. Only our own eyes will notice a quiver in the child’s voice or how they’re avoiding eye contact.

Nor should children always be given all the answers. There’s comfort and even wisdom in not knowing everything and in having to make friends with our own naivety.

The best mentors I’ve had were those who held back just enough, encouraging me to find my own way. That space for critical thinking built confidence and resilience. I’m worried that if we lean too heavily on AI for answers, we lose the ability to trust our own judgment.

Thankfully, society is beginning to recognise the need for balance.

Schools are banning phones and conversations about digital wellbeing have become mainstream. These changes give me hope that how we live and connect will be, at least somewhat, protected.

As parents, artists and citizens, it’s on us to reflect on our own habits. We can’t expect the next generation to live with balance if we don’t model it ourselves. I don’t claim to be an expert and I’m far from a perfect role model, but I do believe creativity offers a pathway back to authenticity.

When I paint, I rely entirely on my own instincts. I don’t use an AI app to generate imagery or ideas, though I hold no judgment toward artists who do, as I believe it is still an artform using a different medium.

For me, creativity is a raw and personal journey through self-doubt, indecision and discovery. There is often a fight with the painting – and I feel that needs to happen, so that the work is able to slowly and organically resolve. Then after the struggle comes clarity and unexpected surprises, either through a random brushstroke or a change in narrative, as if my subconscious mind or intuition has won the fight.

That clarity feels earned. If I relied on AI to shortcut the process, I’d lose that experience entirely.

AI will never replace the human hand or heart. In fact, it may even bring renewed appreciation for art made by real humans! The imperfections and emotional truth evident in handmade works is something no algorithm can replicate.

So, I don’t fear AI and I will use it from time to time, but I simply choose MI – my maternal instinct – as my north star, my guiding intelligence. It’s the form of wisdom that comes from nature itself.

Kate MacKenzie’s exhibit MI > AI opened October 31 at Muse Gallery, Havelock North.