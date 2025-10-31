Advertisement
Our human instinct has never been so important – Kate MacKenzie

Kate MacKenzie
Kate MacKenzie is a multi award-winning artist who lives in Havelock North.

Artist Kate MacKenzie says as a mother and grandmother, instinct has never been more important.

THE FACTS

  • Kate MacKenzie’s exhibition “MI > AI” explores modern motherhood’s resilience against technology’s rise.
  • MacKenzie questions if artificial intelligence (AI) could challenge or replace maternal instincts and human connection.
  • She emphasises creativity and instinct, warning against over-reliance on AI for answers.

I remember a time in the 1990s when a new workplace mantra emerged: “We must embrace change, or we’ll be left behind.”

Most of us did just that, although I recall thinking, even then, that questioning change was no longer an option. Even when it didn’t feel entirely

