Otawhao-Takapau WI November meeting report

Chris P welcomed 11 members to the Otawhao-Takapau WI November meeting at St Mark’s Church in Takapau.

The WI had a stall outside Takapau Arts and Crafts on their open day. Chris thanked the group for the impressive amount of baking. Most of it was sold, and what wasn’t sold went to the Takapau Health Centre and members.

Lyla K bought along a small dress made by a WI member many years ago. It was made out of Lisle stockings. Lyla also bought a Christmas card to sign that is destined for a Otawhao-Takapau WI link in England.

Otawhao-Takapau WI is going to the Paper Mulberry for its Christmas meeting.

The CHB Federation Christmas celebration lunch will be at the Tikokino Hotel.

Members of the garden group are going to see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is being put on by the Waipawa Musical and Dramatic Club, on Sunday.

After an early lunch, several members went to St Joseph’s School in Waipukurau to see their production of The Jungle Book. One of Otawhao-Takapau WI’s junior members took part in it. Those who attended said it was great seeing the younger pupils to the senior pupils taking part.

“It was very entertaining and we all enjoyed it.”

Competition results:

Floral three-in-one, a spike, a shrub and a single bloom: First Hazel K; second Venus B; third Mary D.

Craft, Christmas decorations: First Hazel K; second Mary D.

If you want to join Otawhao-Takapau WI next year, you can contact Mary Drummond by phoning (06) 858 5457 or Hazel Wiley by phonig (06) 858 9933. The Otawhao-Takapau WI always welcomes new members.