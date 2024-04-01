Chris P welcomed nine members to St Mark's Church in Takapau.









The CHB Federation AGM was held at the fire station in Waipawa in March. Several of our members entered the local competitions and put in entries for the NEC competitions at the conference in Palmerston North on May 27-28. They will be packed and sent to Palmerston North in time to be judged. Several of our members are going to the conference.

Mary D told us about the Little Shop of Horrors being put on in June by the Waipawa M&D. Several of our members are keen to go.

Preparations are well under way for the celebrations for the 100th birthday of the Ōtāwhao-Takapau Women’s Institute on May 9. Debbie T has done a lot of work, and everything is ready to go. Invitations have been sent out.

We have a display in the window of Curtis Fabrics done by Debbie T and Chris P advertising our 100th birthday.

Several of our members are going to man the stand outside New World on April 5 for the Cranford Hospice collection.

The bowling club in Takapau is having an open day on April 10 at Takapau School at 7pm.

Entry is free and the winner will get their first year free. Anybody interested, RSVP to Carol Beckman by April 2.

Competition results:

Small Bloom — 1st equal Hazel K and Mary D.

Large bloom — 1st Venus B, 2nd Mary D, 3rd Hazel K

Shrub — 1st Mary D, 2nd Philippa McK, 3rd Hazel K

Craft — Easter bonnet, 1st Hazel K