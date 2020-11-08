Ormondville to host Sustainable Living event

Tararua REAP receptionist Lynley Densham and Early Childhood co-ordinator Rose Bertram will be helping people learn how to make bees wax at a Sustainable Living event in Ormondville on Saturday.

By Sue Emeny

Reduce, reuse, recycle is the focus of a free Sustainable Living event being held in the Ormondville Peace Memorial Hall on Saturday.

The event is being organised by Ormondville resident Lizz Jenkins.

"Everybody talks about sustainability, but rather than just talking about it I decided to hire the hall and invite different groups and organisations to come along."

She says this will be an opportunity to learn and ask questions about home insulation, solar and wind power, water storage, tiny living, productive planting, composting, worm farming and much more.

Tararua REAP will be helping people make bees wax wraps while Dannevirke Menz Shed members will have upcycled and recycled items for sale.

Ormondville and Norsewood fire brigades will be offering advice on making homes and rural properties safe from fire.

"We will have several people on site who are living off the grid to answer any questions or give information. Someone is coming to talk about productive trees suitable for growing in this district, such as feijoas and hazelnuts."

Jenkins said she was still looking for someone to promote waste minimisation.

However, Neen Kennedy from Sustainable Ewe will be talking about what was happening in Central Hawke's Bay and she will provide practical solutions on what people can do for themselves in terms of sustainability.

Jenkins said if people have items that need updating, upcycling or revamping they can bring them along as there will be craftspeople attending who can help.

"I once bought a rusting wheelbarrow wheel at the Dannevirke market and while walking back to my car showed it to Scott Exeter and asked him what he could turn it into. It is now a lovely piece of garden art."

Ormondville railway station will be open and volunteers will be there to explain conduct tours and to explain the restoration work being undertaken.

The iconic Ormondville Church will also be open. Local people are taking advantage of the event to hold garage sales around the town. Entry to the Sustainable Living event is free.