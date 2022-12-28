The Lion Lodge in Ormondville was built in 1898. Photo / Supplied

When members of the Ormondville masonic fraternity decided to form their own lodge in the tiny Tararua district town in 1896, their efforts were initially opposed by a Dannevirke lodge.

But a sympathetic ear from then-Premier Richard Seddon might have helped their cause and the Lion Lodge No. 114 was built, with its consecration held in April 1899.

Now, almost 124 years later, the building is up for sale.

Trustee Dave Gibbons said membership had dropped off in the past few years and there were few members left in the area.

The remaining members would merge with a Waipukurau lodge.

Cost was also a factor because the lodge was paying commercial rates in electricity, being charged $80 a month for line charges despite using about $7 or $8 in winter.

A peek inside. Photo / Supplied

In a history of the first 50 years, it was noted that the idea to form their own lodge was due to a need for the men to further their duties in the Craft.

The first meeting to discuss the foundation of a lodge was held in May 1896.

Initially, their efforts were opposed by Dannevirke’s Rawhiti Lodge No. 66, which felt it wouldn’t be in the best interests of the Craft.

Undeterred, the brethren enlisted support, firstly from a member of a Waipukurau Lodge, then from the New Zealand premier himself.

“In furthering their aims to be granted a charter, the brethren concerned formed a deputation to wait upon the MW Bro R.J. Seddon P.C., L.L.D., when he paid a brief visit to Ormondville on railway matters. MW Bro Seddon held up the train on which he was travelling to lend a sympathetic ear to their proposals,” the piece noted.

The charter was eventually granted and Rawhiti Lodge would provide full support, forming close ties with its sister lodge.

The lodge’s original choice of name was Waikapiro, the name for the survey of the block or land area where most of the early brethren lived, as well as the name of a stream.

But that name had another origin, dating back to a battle between the Parakiroi tribe and another from the north.

When the battle was over, the bodies of the slain attackers were laid above a stream and the decomposing bodies fouled the water, so the stream was given the name Waikapiro which translated in English is “foul water”.

One of the foundation members, Samuel Chadwick, had been born in England, so the name Lion Lodge was chosen, after his “mother lodge” in Yorkshire.

The temple was eventually erected with the help of donations of land, timber, furnishings and money.

The tender for construction was £45.

The charter was signed by Premier, and by then Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge of New Zealand, Richard Seddon.

Richard Seddon was Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge of New Zealand in 1898. Photo / New Zealand Herald Archive

The lodge is listed as a category two heritage building.

According to Heritage New Zealand it was registered in 2003 and was one of three listed — the other two were the Ormondville Railway Station and the Church of the Epiphany.

The Lodge hall. Beside it is the Church of the Epiphany. Both are listed as heritage buildings. Photo / Supplied

“The Lodge Hall has provided fellowship for its local membership and wider communities and contributed significant financial support to its Hawke’s Bay community.”

The information on the site also stated that the lodge contributed to charitable projects.