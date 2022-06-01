Police inquiries are continuing into a burglary at an Ormondville business. Photo / NZME

Tararua police are investigating a burglary at an Ormondville business, with several items reported stolen.

A building at Ruahine Timber was broken into late last week, but police do not believe it to be part of a spate of ram raids occurring up and down the country.

Dannevirke Sergeant Gary McKernon said it appeared the offenders had come on foot and attempted to jemmy open a door at the property.

He said when that failed, they forced open another door at the back of the property and entered a room where the items were kept.

"With rural properties, offenders are less worried about making noise so damage can often be worse."

It was reported on social media that four chainsaws were taken, along with batteries and a tool kit.

It was not the first time a rural property had been targeted with several burglaries reported at rural Dannevirke properties in late October last year.

Items taken in those burglaries included chainsaws and a quad bike, as well as fuel.

The latest of what appeared to be a ram raid was at the Meeanee Hotel and Function Centre in Napier early Tuesday morning, in which an ATM was stolen.

A vehicle, reported stolen, was used in the raid.

It was the sixth such incident using a vehicle in Napier since November last year.