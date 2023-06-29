Oringi bridge work finally to begin

The bridge has been down to one lane since late March. Photo / Leanne Warr

Work to repair the Oringi rail overbridge is expected to start this week, after more than three months.

The overbridge on State Highway 2 near Dannevirke has been reduced to a single lane and traffic light control since the end of March after a truck hit the concrete side barrier on the northbound lane.

System manager for Waka Kotahi Manawatu/Whanganui and Taranaki Rob Service says they have worked closely with KiwiRail on the process of the repair work and consent to work above the railway.

Three-beam guardrails will be put on the bridge.

“The focus will initially be on removing the existing concrete barriers across the entire bridge and replacing them with steel three-beam guardrails.

“Contractors will begin working on the damaged northbound side before moving to the southbound lane.

Service says scaffolding beneath the bridge will ensure safe access and prevent construction debris from falling onto the rail tracks.

“Scaffolding also means the bridge can remain open to a single lane while this work is carried out.”

NZTA says the bridge is crucial, connecting Manawatu, Tararua District and Hawke’s Bay.

“Safely restoring two-lane travel on this bridge is something we’ve been looking forward to for some time,” Service says.

Waka Kotahi adds that the work is still dependent on the weather and road users will be notified if the start date is delayed.












