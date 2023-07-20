The bridge is now back to two lanes.

Many drivers who use SH2 between Woodville and Dannevirke will be relieved to know work on the Oringi overbridge is now completed.

The bridge had been down to a single lane since April following an accident in which a truck collided with the concrete barrier on the northbound lane.

Work began on installing new guard rails earlier this month.

Rob Service, system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki, says the contractors finished installing the new three-beam guardrail last week.

He says the bridge is now back to two lanes for road users and traffic lights and scaffolding have been removed from the site.

“We’re grateful for the support and patience of road users while the bridge has been down to one lane and during the construction period.”



