Would a sinking lid policy on gaming machines make a difference in problem gambling rates? Photo / Paul Taylor

The Tararua District Council's three-yearly review of its gambling venue policy prompted submissions from both sides of the debate.

The council was proposing a 'sinking lid' approach whereby no new venues or gaming machines would be approved until the number of gaming machines fell below 100.

There were also a number of consent conditions under the draft policy.

The Tararua district has a total of 108 machines at eight venues.

Jarrod True, counsel for the Gaming Association of New Zealand, spoke at submission hearings via Zoom saying that a sinking lid policy was "extreme".

He said a policy that struck a balance with a cap at the current numbers was considered appropriate.

In his presentation, True said the problem gambling rate was extremely low and evidence showed that the number of presentations of people seeking help in the district was low compared to other districts.

According to Ministry of Health statistics, there was only one new client requiring more than brief intervention in the financial year ending June 2021.

True told councillors there was no link between gaming machines and problem gambling rates.

"Over the last 10 years we've lost 25 per cent of our machines and more than 4600 machines have been removed from New Zealand. In the same 10-year period, the problem gambling rate has stayed exactly the same."

He said there was a benefit from having the gaming machines, as significant funding came from the machines for community groups.

True also presented evidence suggesting more people were gambling online.

Some claims are that more people are gambling online through the TAB, Lotto and apps. Photo / NZME

He said the TAB had the vast bulk of its revenue now on online platforms and more people were playing Lotto online.

"The spend online has gone through the roof," he said. "In 2018 it was $200 million, now it's more than $430 million."

The Problem Gambling Foundation, known as PGF Group, stated in its submission that it advocated for a true sinking lid policy which meant machines could not be relocated and clubs would not be allowed to merge.

The group wanted councils and the Government to take a closer look at the relationship between harmful gambling and social disparity.

Paula Snowden and Bonnie Lovich-Hewitt spoke via Zoom on the submission, saying it was important to realise the difference between problem gambling and harmful gambling.

"Gambling harm is a spectrum. Harm in family, relationships break down, not turning up for work, losing your houses," they said.

They questioned the ethics of community funding provided by gaming machine profits.

PGF stated in the submission that they recognised the majority of New Zealanders were not problem gamblers but a significant minority did experience harm.

However, most of the money spent on gambling in New Zealand came from the relatively limited number of people who play Class 4 Electronic Gaming Machines and most clients accessing gambling intervention services cited pub/club machines as a primary problem gambling mode.

The submission also stated that the expenditure disproportionately impacted Māori, who generally lived in areas where many of the machines were situated.

"From a public health perspective, there's a generally held view that the easier it is to access an addictive product, the more people there are who will consume that product."

Martin Cheer of Pub Charity told the council the underlying trend as far as controlling and supervising gambling activity had changed dramatically.

He said the policy wanted to limit the amount of exposure to pokie machines in a community, but people could get their phones out and be exposed to several thousand online sites.

"The idea that those [machines] in these physical spaces are detrimental in a community I think is now significantly flawed. Having community gambling in a controlled supervised space has gone from being convenient to actually being an opportunity to provide supervision and control and intervention where it's required."

Cheer said there was no evidence to say that sinking lid policies were a pathway to better health outcomes.

He said the problem was difficult to resolve "because it's so deeply embedded in a small section of the community. You've got to wade through a whole bunch of people who don't gamble, or don't have the consequences, to get to this small number of people."

Problem gambling was more of a manifestation of mental and physical health issues, Cheer told councillors.

"If we don't start to treat the people, instead of the environment, in another 10 years there won't be any change in the problem gambling prevalence rate anyway."

Asian Family Services also made a submission to council, saying it was disappointed that no fundamental changes were being proposed in the policy, and advocated for a sinking lid policy. However, they did not speak on the submission.

Ivan Yeo, deputy director of Asian Family Services, said in the submission that the Asian population in Tararua was growing.

A study had identified problem gambling as a contributing factor in mental health issues for Asian peoples.

An analysis of data from a survey showed that the risk for individual gambling harm among Asians was 9.5 times higher than other cultures.

Yeo stated that many Asians who experienced gambling harm did not seek early intervention due to unfamiliarity with health systems.

He said that some of the most common reasons Asians played pokies included that it was easy to play solo - they didn't need to know English, it was an emotional escape and could combat loneliness.