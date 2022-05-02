Opportunity Knox op shop on the move

Looking for new premises are session clerk Margaret Hall (left), Knox Opportunity Shop manager Margaret Greig and volunteers Merle Wattam and Pam Christensen.

An opportunity to have its building earthquake strengthened has shaken the foundations of a popular Ahuriri op shop.

Work on the Opportunity Knox building on Hardinge Rd, formerly the Bethel Chapel and now known as Wilson Hall, is now overdue and those running the op shop are desperate to find an alternative venue while the work is being done, says session clerk for Knox Presbyterian Church, Margaret Hall.

"We have tried several apparently empty places, to no avail. The op shop is very much a part of the local community and will be sorely missed if unable to operate during this time."

The Opportunity Knox op shop has been operating for around 40 years and has 35 volunteers on its books, including Merle Wattam who is "over 90" and has been volunteering for more than 15 years.

"All the volunteers come along on a Monday morning and are all very happy sorting, pricing, telling jokes and having a bit of morning tea — it's a very friendly team."

Margaret says they were told by Government they had to have the strengthening done by a certain date. As a heritage church, iwi and heritage permission had to be sought, which Margaret says costs thousands before you even start.

"We initially put it off but have been applying for funding through various channels. We have approval and are finally at the point where we can go ahead. So we need to get on and get it done. We don't want to lose our loyal customers. The longer you wait, the dearer it gets."

They have been looking for months for temporary premises.

"We need something local. We have customers who line up before we open. It's amazing — it's a community place. To find something in this area is important, but we can't afford to rent a high-class space."

Apart from the addition of two windows, this will be the first major building work since the op shop opened. Margaret says they need somewhere for around three months which has parking, heating and a toilet.

"We don't just need storage — we need to operate the op shop. We can be flexible if we get something smaller."

She says although the church needs the income from the op shop, a lot goes to the community.

"The important thing is, this is also for the community and we want to stay loyal to our community. People come from far and wide. We desperately need somewhere asap."

■ If anyone has premises available or any information please contact Margaret Hall, phone 0274 486 624 or email margaret.h@xtra.co.nz