Tunkituki MP Anna Lorck says she understands the challenges many families face when juggling childcare arrangements and working. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of working families in Hawke’s Bay will benefit from the extra targeted support our government is providing to make childcare more affordable.

Along with more childcare and after-school care support, we are further boosting Working for Families and the Best Start payment for families supporting a newborn.

There is also support for those who are studying.

The cost of childcare is often raised with me when I am out meeting with families here in Hastings and across our Tukituki electorate.

Having been a working mother for 26 years, I know that childcare is a significant part of a family’s budget, especially when raising a young family.

Through my experience, I also understand the challenges many families face when juggling childcare arrangements and working and why it’s important to have choice and flexibility with both early childhood education and care and after-school options.

Since our government made these announcements, I’ve met and spoken with local ECE providers talking through these new targeted support initiatives.

The most positive feedback I’ve had is that this support will help many of their families who are feeling the cost-of-living pressures the most.

Rockmybaby managing director Ursula Maidens, who provides early childhood education for more than 450 Hawke’s Bay children, told me that increased support would make a difference for many families.

“You have to celebrate that”, she said, adding that another positive outcome is this support will give families more choices in a childcare provider.

We also agreed it was important that when the new support comes in from April, this is made simple for families to access.

The amount families will save on childcare costs depends on the number of hours they work, their wages, the number of hours of childcare a day, and the cost of their early childcare education centre.

For example, a Hastings family with two parents both working 40 hours a week on $26 an hour with two children under 5 who will not have been eligible for childcare assistance, now will be eligible for $252 a week.

Families with school-age children will also get more money to go towards school holiday care.

A couple who work 80 hours a week earning $26 an hour and with children aged 6 and 8 needing 47.5 hours of childcare a week in the holidays and 17.5 hours in the school term, are eligible for $118 a week during term and $319 during holidays.

From April, the Family Tax Credit will increase from $9 a week for the eldest child to $136 a week and from $7 a week for subsequent children to $111 a week. Best Start, too, will lift from $4 a week to $69 a week.







