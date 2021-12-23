Opinion: Here's what's interesting about Christmas

The story of Christmas never gets old, writes Gary Hamilton-Irvine. Photo NZME

OPINION

It's a rare thing to hear a story - or find a book - that never gets old or boring.

One that is more enjoyable the more you read it or hear about it. It seems easier for children than adults, I have noticed.

My son, for instance, has the same book read to him just about every night and he still adores it.

But for me, there has really only been one story which I can not get enough of.

It is the one about Jesus.

It is so familiar most could recite it whether you are a Christian or not.

But what's so interesting about it? So enjoyable?

Well, there is something that has become very plain to me over my lifetime.

I am not a good man. I have a lot of faults. At my worst times you could probably call my character ugly.

Jesus said many things, when he came to Earth, about human nature and people's character.

He even said "it is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners".

He then died on a wooden cross - in a particularly cruel manner - and rose again so that those who come to him can be forgiven of their wrongdoings. Completely. Washed clean.

And that story, of course, begins with Christmas, when Jesus was born and entered this world.

He had a remarkable start as a child.

His folks didn't even have a baby room set up for him when he arrived.

He was born in a shed and placed in a trough (or a manger, as the carol goes).

His future was looking pretty grim by today's standards.

But he grew up to be the saviour of the world - not by being a mighty warrior or politician as many in Israel were hoping, but rather a humble servant who laid down his life.

It is a wonderful time of year because of that story of Jesus - which you hear in so many Christmas carols - and certainly one that never seems to get old or boring to me.

If you are still pondering what to do on Christmas Day I would encourage you to look up your local church, by checking their website or their notice board out front, and see if they are hosting a Christmas Day service or Sunday service.

They would love to have you along.