Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst. Photo / Supplied

The historic and much-loved Tōmoana Showgrounds are one of our community’s most important recreational assets.

The showgrounds have been home to the Hawke’s Bay A & P Society since 1911, and this land plays an important part in the history of our district.

Most of us in Hawke’s Bay have grown up celebrating something here – it’s a place that brings urban and rural people together, and it also has strong cultural significance for the neighbouring Waipatu marae.

With the support of residents, our council purchased the grounds last year and, in the coming months, we will be starting a new chapter for this very special place.

Our council will become responsible for the showgrounds from March 31, and we expect the first 12 months to be something of a settling-in period. We have established an advisory board with our stakeholders to help understand their needs.

Tōmoana Showgrounds is home to Hawke's Bays longest-running Farmers Market. Photo / Supplied

Representatives on the board come from the council, the Horse of the Year show, the Hawke’s Bay A & P Society, Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market and Waipatu Marae.

In the future, these organisations will be represented on a trust to manage and operate the showgrounds.

It really is a new beginning for this stunning facility, and we are excited about the enormous opportunities for the future of this beautiful recreational space.

Proudly home to New Zealand’s largest and oldest Farmers Market, there is also potential for the showgrounds to become a permanent home for the annual Horse of the Year, an event we are very proud of.

As we’ve already seen with the Six-60, L.A.B and Nest Fest events that have been staged there, the area is a fantastic outdoor venue and we see opportunities for new and more concerts and events there in years to come.

The showgrounds’ future will also be protected and enhanced with the development of a 10-year Reserve Management Plan (RMP) and all ideas from the community will help build a plan for the future.

There will be lots to think about and discuss, and we look forward to hearing from the community as we go on that journey.

Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre is the jewel in the crown of our inner city.

Similarly, the Tōmoana Showgrounds is another precious taonga, an attractive green space with an important heritage, which has the potential to become our most prestigious outdoor event facility.











