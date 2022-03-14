Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Opinion: Disconcerting times for the sainted ones among us

3 minutes to read
Having "saved'' New Zealand from the worst of Covid-19, Jacinda Ardern, Ashley Bloomfield, Siouxsie Wiles and company are beginning to find the country less compliant.

Having "saved'' New Zealand from the worst of Covid-19, Jacinda Ardern, Ashley Bloomfield, Siouxsie Wiles and company are beginning to find the country less compliant.

Hawkes Bay Today
By Hamish Bidwell

"I totally reject that,'' I said.

"Sorry?,'' came the reply from the maskless young woman at the checkout.

Turns out I don't have quite the same powers of persuasion as the prime minister, sadly.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.