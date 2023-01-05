Juicy Fest kicks off the New Zealand and Australia tour at Park Island's Tremain Field in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Juicy Fest kicks off the New Zealand and Australia tour at Park Island's Tremain Field in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

OPINION:

A massive lineup of popular American hip-hop and R&B artists were “Right Thurr” in Napier; however, if you weren’t there with them, here is what you missed.

It was a big night for hip-hop and R&B fans as the star-studded line-up hit the stage in Tamatea.

Despite dire weather warnings across the country, the rain held off and Juicy Fest-goers of all ages were having the time of their lives at Park Island’s Tremain Field, and no matter what artists you were there to see, everyone was having a good time.

Juicy Fest kicks off NZ tour in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Personally, Nelly, Ne-Yo, Chingy, and Ja Rule, brought back childhood memories.

I couldn’t get over the fact that these big names were performing together in Napier and at Park Island, of all places.

Tremain Field was pumping and full of action from start to end, and I swear my voice was gone by the end of the night, especially after singing my heart out to Nelly and Ne-Yo’s classics.

Ne-Yo Taking the Juicy Fest stage at Park Island Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Up on stage, Ne-yo paid homage to his classics while sharing what he hoped would be “future classics”.

Nelly showed he understood that without his fans, there is no Nelly and thanked the crowd and those who had been with him since day one throughout his set.

His endless thanking of his fans may have gotten repetitive, but I understand the message he was trying to convey.

Nelly's headlining set at Juicy Fest was Just a Dream. Photo / Paul Taylor

While there were a few concerns that there would be fighting, Juicy Fest had a strong police and security presence and as soon as anything started, they put a stop to it, and nothing I saw escalated past that.

I will say at first the number of police was a little shocking; however it was effective, they would quickly move around the venue in groups of six to eight, dealing with any issues quickly and quietly.

Napier Juicy Fest brings in big crowds. Photo / Paul Taylor

Overall, everyone at the concert was having a good time, was reasonably civil and there to enjoy the music.

Now let’s talk about the price and whether it was worth it.

Tickets for Juicy Fest may have been on the steeper side, but you have to remember there were 10 pretty big hip-hop and R&B artists.

Rayne Hungahunga and Catherine Maxwell having a good time at Juicy Fest in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Unlike most concerts, where a general admission ticket gets you almost full access on the ground, Juicy Fest was set up differently.

You could pay $1008.90 for a platinum VVIP ticket and be in the exclusive VVIP lounge with drinks and food included as well as a limited-edition platinum VIP memorabilia lanyard and access to all VIP & GA areas, luxury toilets and the VIP bar.

If you paid $308.90, you got to be right up front in the exclusive VIP zone in front of the stage with your VIP memorabilia lanyard and access to the VIP toilets and bar.

Juicy Fest's opening concert in Napier was a big success. Photo / Paul Taylor

And if you paid $208.90 for general admission, you were sat in the back, which is good if you weren’t too keen on getting anywhere near the stage.

Paying $208.90 only to have a large part of the stage blocked by equipment tents was not exactly what most would expect.

I think those who brought their picnic blankets and set up outside the venue on the fields of Park Island may have had the right idea; although they couldn’t see the stage (much like some of GA), they still heard all the music for free.

Overall it was a really good night, with great performances and it showed that there are more venues in Napier to consider for big concerts.



















