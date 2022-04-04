Onlookers gather at Westshore to catch blue surf, fog to clear

Bioluminescence in the water at Westshore on Monday night, with Pan Pac in the background. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police were called twice Monday evening about the large gathering of cars viewing the bioluminescence along Westshore.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of about a dozen vehicles gathered at the foreshore on Ferguson Ave about 7.30pm.

The police received a second report about 8.30pm for "a large number" of vehicles doing loops up and down The Esplanade at Westshore.

The spokesperson said there were no recorded offences by people driving in the area.

The morning fog in Hawke's Bay is due to end on Wednesday. It even nearly enveloped ships at Napier Port. Photo / Warren Buckland

MetService spokesperson Peter Little said the fog that has been seen in the mornings across Hawke's Bay will likely be gone by tomorrow as a northwesterly wind comes in.

"That's going to make the air on the east coast of the North Island much drier and warmer. With that sort of dry air and increased cloud cover as the front approaches, the likelihood of fog is significantly reduced."

He said light winds across the country and longer nights with more cooling at night had led to the foggy weather.