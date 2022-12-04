One seriously injured in farm bike accident north of Napier

A rescue helicopter at work in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

One person has been flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with serious injuries after a farm bike accident on a property near Putorino and a section of State Highway 2 which was closed after an overnight slip.

The farm incident was reported about 9.20am today, and police said the road closure had caused some difficulties for emergency services responding from Napier, because of traffic.

The rockfall in the Waikare Gorge closed both lanes of the highway north of Putorino and a detour was available, but national highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA said about 11.40am contractors had worked from daybreak and the highway was reopened.

A Lowe Corporation Hawke’s Bay Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter flew to the farm scene and returned to the hospital in Hastings with the injured person about 11.20am.