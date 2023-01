Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing on Friday. Photo / 123RF

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing on Friday. Photo / 123RF

One person has been seriously injured in a reported assault in the Napier suburb of Tamatea.

Police were called to Westminster Avenue about 10.35pm on Thursday to what appeared to be a group of people fighting, a spokeswoman said.

One person sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing on Friday.