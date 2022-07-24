One seriously injured following Saturday night Clive crash

A person was seriously injured in a crash near Clive on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

A person was seriously injured in a crash near Clive on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

A person was seriously injured in a crash near Clive on Saturday night.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a two vehicle crash on the Clive Bridge, State Highway 51, about 7.05pm.

A St John spokesperson said St John assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries and one patient with moderate injuries, both of which were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The police spokeswoman said the southbound lane of the road was blocked about 7.45pm.

MORE TO COME