Police and emergency services were called to crash scene at 11.50pm on Saturday night. Photo / File

Police and emergency services were called to crash scene at 11.50pm on Saturday night. Photo / File

One person is in a serious condition after a vehicle hit a power pole on a Napier commuter road on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the person had been taken to hospital after the crash on Taradale Rd, between Austin St and Carnegie Rd, about 6.50am.

There were no road blockages.