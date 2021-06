One person has been seriously injured in a two car crash near Haumoana. Photo / Gianina Schwanecke

One person has been seriously injured and another moderately after a two-car crash near Haumoana.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Haumoana Rd and Parkhill Rd about 7.45pm on Tuesday.



Parkhill Rd is currently closed while police respond.