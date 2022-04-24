One person seriously injured in Havelock North crash

One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Havelock North early Monday morning. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Havelock North early on Monday morning.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services received reports of a crash involving a single car on Lucknow Rd, between Complin St and Crosby St, just before 4am.

The spokeswoman said one lane was blocked until police cleared the scene about 5.45am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a fire crew from Havelock North and a crew from Hastings attended the incident.

The spokesperson said one person was trapped in the car and fire crews were able to extricate them.

