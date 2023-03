Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious accident around 2pm on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley.

One person is reported to be seriously injured following a crash in Dannevirke.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Top Grass Road around 2pm on Thursday.

Only one vehicle was involved.

One fire crew from Dannevirke was also called to assist police and Hato Hone St John Ambulance.