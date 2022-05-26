One person seriously injured after ute rolls near Hastings

One person was seriously injured when a ute rolled in Maraekakaho on State Highway 50 on Thursday. Photo / NZME

One person was seriously injured when a ute rolled in Maraekakaho on State Highway 50 on Thursday. Photo / NZME

One person was seriously injured when a ute rolled in Maraekakaho on State Highway 50 on Thursday.

Emergency services received reports of the incident about 12.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said no one was trapped.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was treated on the scene, assessed to be in a serious condition and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said both lanes of SH 50 were closed as of 1.10pm to remove the ute.

Waka Kotahi traffic info has State Highway 50 marked as open.

