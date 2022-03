One person is reported to have received moderate injuries following a three-car crash in Hastings. Photo / Ric Stevens

One person is reported to have received moderate injuries following a three-car crash in Hastings. Photo / Ric Stevens

Three cars have been involved in a crash on Te Mata Rd this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the Havelock North incident at about 4.40pm.

The spokesperson said one person was reported to have sustained moderate injuries.

As of 5.20pm the road was down to one lane for vehicles.