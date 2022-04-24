One person injured in robbery along Hastings street

Police investigate the incident on Saturday night in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person was taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked and robbed along a street near the Hastings CBD.

The incident happened about 8.20pm on Saturday on Heretaunga St East.

A police spokesman said they received a call about an alleged robbery before attending and starting a search for the offender.

"Police and ambulance attended, one person was treated by ambulance and police conducted area searches in an effort to locate the offender," he said.

"However, no offender has yet been located."

Police are continuing the investigation.

Meanwhile, the alleged victim was treated by paramedics and taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police did not say what was taken during the incident or if the alleged offender was armed.

If you have information about the incident call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.