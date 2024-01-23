Emergency services respond to an incident at the intersection of Williams St and Tomoana Rd in Hastings involving a truck and a pedestrian. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emergency services respond to an incident at the intersection of Williams St and Tomoana Rd in Hastings involving a truck and a pedestrian. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been critically injured after a truck hit a pedestrian in Hastings on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a serious crash involving a truck and a pedestrian near the intersection of Williams St and Tomoana Rd about 12.20pm.

The spokesman said Frederick St and Tomoana St had been closed while emergency services responded.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition

MORE TO COME