One person has been critically injured after a truck hit a pedestrian in Hastings on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a serious crash involving a truck and a pedestrian near the intersection of Williams St and Tomoana Rd about 12.20pm.
The spokesman said Frederick St and Tomoana St had been closed while emergency services responded.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition
MORE TO COME