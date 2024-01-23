Voyager 2023 media awards
One person critically injured after truck hits pedestrian in Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
Emergency services respond to an incident at the intersection of Williams St and Tomoana Rd in Hastings involving a truck and a pedestrian. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been critically injured after a truck hit a pedestrian in Hastings on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a serious crash involving a truck and a pedestrian near the intersection of Williams St and Tomoana Rd about 12.20pm.

The spokesman said Frederick St and Tomoana St had been closed while emergency services responded.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition

MORE TO COME

