There has been one new covid-related death in Hawke's Bay on Monday and there are 284 new Covid cases. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has recorded another Covid related death.

The total number of deaths in the region is now 10.

The Ministry of Health announced 284 new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay, while 19 people are hospitalised in the region.

There are 7,592 cases of Covid nationwide and 640 hospitalisations with 23 of those in intensive care.

There was a further 11 Covid related deaths nationwide.

The deaths being reported today include 10 people who have died in the past three days and one person who died 12 days ago.