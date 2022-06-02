One in hospital after Hastings workplace incident

St John ambulance attended a Cedenco premises in Hastings on Friday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person has been taken to hospital following a workplace incident in Hastings.

The incident happened about 9.15am on Friday at a business on Tomoana Rd in Mahora, Hastings.

An ambulance was spotted coming out of a Cedenco premises, which makes ingredients for major food and drink brands.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said one ambulance attended.

"We assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition who was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital ED."

Police did not attend but confirmed it appeared to be a workplace incident.

Fire and Emergency NZ attended to assist St John ambulance but were not required.

Cedenco has been contacted for comment.

WorkSafe has also been contacted.