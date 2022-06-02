One in hospital after Hastings workplace incident

One person has been taken to hospital following a workplace incident in Hastings.
The incident happened about 9.15am on Friday at a business on Tomoana Rd in Mahora, Hastings.
An ambulance was spotted coming out of a Cedenco premises, which makes ingredients for major food and drink brands.
A St John ambulance spokesperson said one ambulance attended.
"We assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition who was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital ED."
Police did not attend but confirmed it appeared to be a workplace incident.
Fire and Emergency NZ attended to assist St John ambulance but were not required.
Cedenco has been contacted for comment.
WorkSafe has also been contacted.