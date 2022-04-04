Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'One hell of a cost': Storm could put Hawke's Bay farmers back two years

5 minutes to read
Farmers are bracing for the financial toll of recent floods. Photo Paul Taylor

Farmers are bracing for the financial toll of recent floods. Photo Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

Some farmers could be facing major economic hardship after two months of Hawke's Bay's heaviest rainfall on record, according to a farmer whose family property is among the wettest in the region.

According to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.